Refrigerated squid transporter delivered to China's Zhejiang Huize Shipping
Chinese shipowner Zhejiang Huize International Shipping recently took delivery of a new refrigerated fish transport vessel built by Ningbo Donghe Shipbuilding capable of operating over long distances.
Classed by China Classification Society, Huize Lengyun 15 ("Huize Cold Transport 15") has an LOA of 157.8 metres, a beam of 23.2 metres, a depth of 13.7 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 13,200. The propulsion system delivers a range of 10,800 nautical miles and a design speed of 18.2 knots.
The temperature in the cargo holds is kept at –35 degrees Celsius. This helps preserve the quality of the transported catch up until it is offloaded at Zhoushan as well as other ports in China following long voyages.
Huize Lengyun 15 has since departed on its maiden operational voyage. The vessel will be used primarily for the cold transport of squid and various fish species caught off Peru, Argentina, Chile, and other South American countries.