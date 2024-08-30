Refrigerated squid transporter delivered to China's Zhejiang Huize Shipping

Classed by China Classification Society, Huize Lengyun 15 ("Huize Cold Transport 15") has an LOA of 157.8 metres, a beam of 23.2 metres, a depth of 13.7 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 13,200. The propulsion system delivers a range of 10,800 nautical miles and a design speed of 18.2 knots.

The temperature in the cargo holds is kept at –35 degrees Celsius. This helps preserve the quality of the transported catch up until it is offloaded at Zhoushan as well as other ports in China following long voyages.