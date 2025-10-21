Fishing & Aquaculture

Fishing Vessel News Roundup | October 21 – New trawlers for Europe, Peruvian research vessel order and more

New trawlers have been delivered to owners in Russia, Norway, and Greenland while an Icelandic fish farming company has placed an order for a feed barge. A Peruvian-Korean collaboration has begun development of a new fisheries research vessel.

Iceland's Arctic Fish orders new 700-tonne feed barge from Norwegian firm

The AKVA Group has signed an agreement with Arctic Fish for the delivery of a new 700-tonne capacity feed barge. The barge is scheduled for delivery by the end of July 2026 and will be transported to its operational site on the west coast of Iceland in mid-September of that year.

The new barge, which measures 36 metres long and 12 metres wide, is described as a "robust" feeding platform with a hybrid power supply and solutions tailored for operations in exposed conditions.

Royal Greenland formally names new prawn trawler

Naming ceremony of Kaassassuk
Naming ceremony of KaassassukRoyal Greenland

Royal Greenland's newest trawler, the Kaassassuk, was formally named on September 27, at a ceremony in Nuuk, Greenland.

The company said the delivery of the new vessel marks the completion of its extensive fleet renewal programme, with the Kaassassuk being the fifth and final trawler in the series.

New seiner/trawler delivered to Norwegian fishing company Knester

Knester
KnesterKarstensens Skibsværft

Norwegian fishing company Knester has taken delivery of a new purse seiner/trawler built by Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark.

The vessel, which is named Knester, measure 75.2 by 15.6 metres and is powered by a hybrid arrangement that includes a Bergen 5,400kW main engine, a Marelli 3,200kW shaft generator, Caterpillar 940kWe and 565kWe auxiliary engines, and Brunvoll 1,400kW and 950kW side thrusters.

The newbuild replaces a 2007-built vessel in the owner's fleet.

New ice-capable crabber/trawler delivered to Russia's Viking-Vostok

Aurum delivery ceremony in Vladivostok, September 25, 2025
Aurum delivery ceremony in Vladivostok, September 25, 2025Vostochnaya Verf

Vostochnaya Verf, a company under Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, handed over a new crab fishing vessel to local operator Viking-Vostok in a ceremony in Vladivostok on Thursday, September 25.

Aurum belongs to the Project 03141 series of crab fishing vessels that are also capable of shrimp trawling and that may be configured to undertake longline fishing if needed. Earlier vessels from the same series have been delivered to various Russian owners.

Peru signs contract for new fisheries research vessel

Contract signing between SIMA and Korean consortium for Peru's new fisheries research vessel
Contract signing between SIMA and Korean consortium for Peru's new fisheries research vesselPRODUCE

Peruvian state-owned shipyard SIMA has signed a contract with the Korean consortium STX-Samwon-KOMAC for the design, construction, supervision, technology transfer, and commissioning of a new fisheries and oceanographic scientific research vessel.

The vessel will be named Haydee Santander, in honour of the IMARPE researcher noted for her work on zooplankton studies and the egg production method (EPM), a tool for assessing anchovy biomass in Peruvian waters.

