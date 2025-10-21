Fishing Vessel News Roundup | October 21 – New trawlers for Europe, Peruvian research vessel order and more

Iceland's Arctic Fish orders new 700-tonne feed barge from Norwegian firm

The AKVA Group has signed an agreement with Arctic Fish for the delivery of a new 700-tonne capacity feed barge. The barge is scheduled for delivery by the end of July 2026 and will be transported to its operational site on the west coast of Iceland in mid-September of that year.

The new barge, which measures 36 metres long and 12 metres wide, is described as a "robust" feeding platform with a hybrid power supply and solutions tailored for operations in exposed conditions.