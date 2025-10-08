Royal Greenland formally names new prawn trawler

Royal Greenland's newest trawler, the Kaassassuk, was formally named on September 27, at a ceremony in Nuuk, Greenland.
The company said the delivery of the new vessel marks the completion of its extensive fleet renewal programme, with the Kaassassuk being the fifth and final trawler in the series.
The new vessel is specialised in catching cold-water prawn and has an annual handling capacity of up to 10,000 tonnes.
According to the ship's skipper, Linjohn Christiansen, the vessel can fish with three trawls at once, and has a daily production capacity of 160 tons of finished goods. He noted that the vessel is equipped with, “the most advanced catching and production equipment on the market.”
A key technological feature on board is a robotic palletising system, which automatically stacks finished products on pallets.
Royal Greenland stated this not only increases process efficiency but also reduces heavy lifting for the crew and ensures consistent handling for export.