New ice-capable crabber/trawler delivered to Russia's Viking-Vostok

Aurum delivery ceremony in Vladivostok, September 25, 2025
Aurum delivery ceremony in Vladivostok, September 25, 2025Vostochnaya Verf
Vostochnaya Verf, a company under Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, handed over a new crab fishing vessel to local operator Viking-Vostok in a ceremony in Vladivostok on Thursday, September 25.

Aurum belongs to the Project 03141 series of crab fishing vessels that are also capable of shrimp trawling and that may be configured to undertake longline fishing if needed. Earlier vessels from the same series have been delivered to various Russian owners.

Like her sisters, Aurum has an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers. A diesel engine with a rated output of over 1,600 kW drives a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots.

The fishing equipment consists of two cranes for lifting pots out of the water and offloading at port. Catch will be stored in 15 RSW tanks with a total capacity of 346 cubic metres.

The vessel also features a desalination plant that can produce up to three cubic metres of freshwater per day.

Aurum was built in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.

