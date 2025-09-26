New ice-capable crabber/trawler delivered to Russia's Viking-Vostok

Vostochnaya Verf, a company under Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, handed over a new crab fishing vessel to local operator Viking-Vostok in a ceremony in Vladivostok on Thursday, September 25.

Aurum belongs to the Project 03141 series of crab fishing vessels that are also capable of shrimp trawling and that may be configured to undertake longline fishing if needed. Earlier vessels from the same series have been delivered to various Russian owners.