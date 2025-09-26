New seiner/trawler delivered to Norwegian fishing company Knester

Norwegian fishing company Knester has taken delivery of a new purse seiner/trawler built by Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark.

The vessel, which is named Knester, measure 75.2 by 15.6 metres and is powered by a hybrid arrangement that includes a Bergen 5,400kW main engine, a Marelli 3,200kW shaft generator, Caterpillar 940kWe and 565kWe auxiliary engines, and Brunvoll 1,400kW and 950kW side thrusters.

The newbuild replaces a 2007-built vessel in the owner's fleet.