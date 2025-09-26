Trawling

New seiner/trawler delivered to Norwegian fishing company Knester

Knester
KnesterKarstensens Skibsværft
Norwegian fishing company Knester has taken delivery of a new purse seiner/trawler built by Karstensens Skibsværft of Denmark.

The vessel, which is named Knester, measure 75.2 by 15.6 metres and is powered by a hybrid arrangement that includes a Bergen 5,400kW main engine, a Marelli 3,200kW shaft generator, Caterpillar 940kWe and 565kWe auxiliary engines, and Brunvoll 1,400kW and 950kW side thrusters.

The newbuild replaces a 2007-built vessel in the owner's fleet.

The key equipment includes Karmøy winches, a Cflow vacuum system, and RSW tanks from PTG FrioNordica.

The Bergen main engine drives a Brunvoll Volda 4,200mm propeller and gear arrangement. Operating in diesel-mechanical mode will deliver a speed of 17.2 knots while diesel-electric mode will yield a speed of 11 knots.

The hull is made of steel with a main deck and a shelter deck as well as stern and boat decks with deckhouses. The wheelhouse, the funnel, and the fore and aft masts are aluminium.

The hull is built on a round frame with a transom and an almost vertical bow with the bulb above and below waterline. The stern is meanwhile constructed with a kink line/bulb stem and skeg.

Should evacuation become necessary, the crew have access to two 16-person liferafts from Viking Life-Saving Equipment. Viking also supplied a fast boat for use in MOB rescues.

