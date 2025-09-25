Peru signs contract for new fisheries research vessel

Peruvian state-owned shipyard SIMA has signed a contract with the Korean consortium STX-Samwon-KOMAC for the design, construction, supervision, technology transfer, and commissioning of a new fisheries and oceanographic scientific research vessel.
The vessel will be named Haydee Santander, in honour of the IMARPE researcher noted for her work on zooplankton studies and the egg production method (EPM), a tool for assessing anchovy biomass in Peruvian waters.
According to the Ministry of Production, the project will strengthen national research capacity for the study and sustainable management of marine resources.
“Science is key to food security. With this effort, we not only protect the health of our marine species, but also ensure the economic stability of thousands of Peruvian families who depend on fishing,” said Sergio González, Peru’s Minister of Production.
SIMA stated that around 600 direct jobs are expected during construction, alongside training opportunities for engineers and technicians.
IMARPE noted that the new vessel will be part of a broader effort to modernise Peru’s scientific fleet, supporting fisheries and oceanographic research in the region.