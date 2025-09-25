Peru signs contract for new fisheries research vessel

Peruvian state-owned shipyard SIMA has signed a contract with the Korean consortium STX-Samwon-KOMAC for the design, construction, supervision, technology transfer, and commissioning of a new fisheries and oceanographic scientific research vessel.

The vessel will be named Haydee Santander, in honour of the IMARPE researcher noted for her work on zooplankton studies and the egg production method (EPM), a tool for assessing anchovy biomass in Peruvian waters.