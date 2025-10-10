Iceland's Arctic Fish orders new 700-tonne feed barge from Norwegian firm

The AKVA Group has signed an agreement with Arctic Fish for the delivery of a new 700-tonne capacity feed barge. The barge is scheduled for delivery by the end of July 2026 and will be transported to its operational site on the west coast of Iceland in mid-September of that year.
The new barge, which measures 36 metres long and 12 metres wide, is described as a "robust" feeding platform with a hybrid power supply and solutions tailored for operations in exposed conditions.
The barge will also be delivered with AKVA Group’s latest control software, which the company said enables precise control and a full overview of both feeding and barge functions.
Alf Kåre Ulfsnes, Project Manager at AKVA Group, stated that the new barge, "will provide Arctic Fish with a modern and reliable feeding platform that strengthens their operations on the west coast of Iceland".
AKVA Group said the agreement marks another significant delivery to the Icelandic market. Earlier this autumn, the company also delivered a 600-tonne feed barge to the operator Kaldvik on Iceland’s east coast.
Stian Paulsen, Commercial Director Sea Based at AKVA Group, noted that salmon production in Iceland has developed rapidly in recent years and that the company is fully committed to continuing its work with customers in the country.