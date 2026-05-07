Fishing Vessel News Roundup | May 7 – Norwegian bleeding boat delivery, Russian crabber construction and more

Deliveries include a hybrid aquaculture workboat, a fish farm support landing craft, a freezer trawler and a stun and bleed vessel, all for operators in western Europe. Meanwhile, construction is ongoing on three crab fishing vessels in a series at a Russian yard.
Norwegian aquaculture service specialist AQS has taken delivery of a new hybrid workboat built by local shipyard Salthammer Båtbyggeri (SHB).
AQS Æge is the first in a new series of workboats ordered by AQS from SHB. Construction will soon begin on a sister vessel, while contracts were recently signed for an additional four vessels.
"The vessel is highly adapted to the operations we perform and provides both increased capacity and greater operational flexibility," said Robert Hundstad, CEO of AQS.
A new freezer trawler has been handed over to Dutch fishing company Parlevliet en Van der Plas (PVP).
The Skipsteknisk-designed Annie Hillina will be homeported in IJmuiden and will be operated off the coast of West Africa as well as the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and will target herring, mackerel, sardines and blue whiting.
The vessel is equipped for pelagic and bottom trawling and will have a projected total annual catch volume of more than 60,000 tonnes. The onboard factory will meanwhile have a freezing capacity of 400 tonnes per day, ensuring catch quality on long return trips.
Norwegian seafood company Napier has taken delivery of a new stun and bleed vessel built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.
Tautiki was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with DNV class requirements. The vessel’s primary role is to transport harvested fish from offshore fish farms in central Norwegian waters and to process these while underway.
The newbuild is the second vessel in a series that includes Tauroa, which was handed over to Napier last year.
Bakkafrost Scotland recently took delivery of a new landing craft that will support its salmon farming operations.
Spirit of Bute was built by local company Bute Boatbuilders. She will be operated at Bakkafrost's sites in Argyll and Bute, Arran, and Loch Striven, performing roles that include net cleaning, lifting, and general support.
The newbuild has a length of 19.5 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, a net washing system, and a TMC crane with a lifting capacity of six tonnes. Crew accommodation is also available to allow for sustained operations.
Russia's Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard recently laid the keel of three new crab fishing vessels.
The vessels belong to the Project 03141 series of vessels, which were designed for both crab and shrimp fishing as well as transport of live catch directly to port, though these may also be configured for longline fishing if required.
Construction of the boats is being undertaken in compliance with the Ice2 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.