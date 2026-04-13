Norway's Napier takes delivery of second stun and bleed vessel in series

Norwegian seafood company Napier has taken delivery of a new stun and bleed vessel built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.

Tautiki was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with DNV class requirements. The vessel’s primary role is to transport harvested fish from offshore fish farms in central Norwegian waters and to process these while underway.

The newbuild is the second vessel in a series that includes Tauroa, which was handed over to Napier last year.