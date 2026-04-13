Norway's Napier takes delivery of second stun and bleed vessel in series

Norwegian seafood company Napier has taken delivery of a new stun and bleed vessel built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.
Tautiki was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with DNV class requirements. The vessel’s primary role is to transport harvested fish from offshore fish farms in central Norwegian waters and to process these while underway.
The newbuild is the second vessel in a series that includes Tauroa, which was handed over to Napier last year.
According to Napier, fish can be loaded into the vessel's RSW tanks at a rate of up to 200 tons – the equivalent weight of roughly 36,000 fish – per hour. Sefine meanwhile said up to 75 fish can be processed per minute.
The onboard fish processing equipment was provided by MMC First Process, Seaquest, Optimar and Baader. Fish is loaded via two pumps and transported to a sorting table and then to a 48-channel impact and stun system with a capacity of 200 tons per hour.
The system performs accurate stunning and bleeding that results in immediately and irreversibly stunned fish, and the process does not interfere with heart activity as it continues to pump, giving an optimal bleed out result. The fully-closed loop systems eliminate the exchange of water with the environment, thus reducing the risk of diseases being transmitted.