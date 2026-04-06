Keels laid for three new Russian crab boats

Upon completion, each vessel will have an LOA of 63.27 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, a draught of four metres, a gross tonnage of 1,048, and accommodation for 21 crewmembers.

A diesel engine will drive a controllable-pitch propeller to enable the vessel to reach speeds of up to 14 knots or stay out at sea for 45 days.

The fishing equipment will consist of two cranes for lifting pots out of the water and offloading at port. Catch will be stored in 15 tanks with a total capacity of 346.7 cubic metres of seawater maintained at temperatures of between zero and two degrees Celsius.