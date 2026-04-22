Norway's AQS acquires first hybrid aquaculture workboat in series

Norwegian aquaculture service specialist AQS has taken delivery of a new hybrid workboat built by local shipyard Salthammer Båtbyggeri (SHB).

AQS Æge is the first in a new series of workboats ordered by AQS from SHB. Construction will soon begin on a sister vessel, while contracts were recently signed for an additional four vessels.

"The vessel is highly adapted to the operations we perform and provides both increased capacity and greater operational flexibility," said Robert Hundstad, CEO of AQS.