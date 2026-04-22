Norway's AQS acquires first hybrid aquaculture workboat in series

Norwegian aquaculture service specialist AQS has taken delivery of a new hybrid workboat built by local shipyard Salthammer Båtbyggeri (SHB).
AQS Æge is the first in a new series of workboats ordered by AQS from SHB. Construction will soon begin on a sister vessel, while contracts were recently signed for an additional four vessels.
"The vessel is highly adapted to the operations we perform and provides both increased capacity and greater operational flexibility," said Robert Hundstad, CEO of AQS.
The vessel was built entirely at SHB's yard in Vestnes and utilises a design developed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Tomra Engineering for operation in European waters.
AQS Æge has an LOA of 28.1 metres, a beam of 12.6 metres, and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion arrangement consisting of two 750kW motors, three Scania DI13 generators, a propeller and gearbox arrangement from Finnoy, and a 2,000kWh battery pack.
The vessel also boasts accommodation for up to 12 personnel, an SHM Solutions 80-tonne deck winch, two HS.Marine cranes, and a working deck with a total area of approximately 148 square metres.