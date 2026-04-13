New freezer trawler delivered to Parlevliet en Van der Plas

A new freezer trawler has been handed over to Dutch fishing company Parlevliet en Van der Plas (PVP).

The Skipsteknisk-designed Annie Hillina will be homeported in IJmuiden and will be operated off the coast of West Africa as well as the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and will target herring, mackerel, sardines and blue whiting.

The vessel is equipped for pelagic and bottom trawling and will have a projected total annual catch volume of more than 60,000 tonnes. The onboard factory will meanwhile have a freezing capacity of 400 tonnes per day, ensuring catch quality on long return trips.