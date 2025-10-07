VESSEL REVIEW | Tauroa – Large-capacity stun and bleed vessel for operation in central Norway

Sefine Shipyard of Turkey has handed over a new stun and bleed vessel to Norwegian seafood company Napier.

Tauroa was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with DNV class requirements. The vessel’s primary role is to transport harvested fish from offshore fish farms in central Norwegian waters and to process these while underway.

Because immediate processing will be done on board, it helps reduce handling and stress, resulting in higher product quality.