Fishing Vessel News Roundup | July 23 – South African custom seiner delivery, Scottish farm support workboat orders and more

A new seiner has been delivered to a South African owner while a Russian longliner has commenced operations. Two other Russian fishing vessels are under various stages of construction. Lastly, a Scottish aquaculture support specialist has placed orders for new fish farm workboats.
Russia's Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard has completed conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by a local customer.
Zaliv Shelikhova (Залив Шелихова) belongs to the Project CCa5712LS series of crab fishing vessels, examples of which have been operating with various Russian owners since 2022.
The vessel has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.
Russian fishing company Globus has deployed its newest freezer longliner on its maiden fishing voyage.
Marlin (Марлин) is the second vessel under the Project MT1112XL series of freezer longliners designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk and built by Russia's state-owned Severnaya Verf. Gandvik-1 (Гандвик-1), the first example in the series, was delivered to Russian fishing company Virma in 2025.
The newbuild will sail for the Barents Sea, where she will undergo additional operational testing before conducting fishing activities.
Admiralty Shipyards, a division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has launched a new factory trawler ordered by the Russian Fishery Company (RRPK).
Kapitan Ipatov (Капитан Ипатов) belongs to the Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance with the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping's 1A Super and Ice3 rules.
The vessel will be used for pelagic trawling of Alaska pollock and herring in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and adjacent Far East waters. She has been designed to yield an annual catch totalling more than 60,000 tonnes, a productivity level more than twice that of the existing vessels of the Far East fishing fleet.
Sachal Shipyard in South Africa recently handed over a new custom purse seiner to a local customer.
Creativity was designed and built to satisfy a number of key requirements including being able to carry 320 tons of catch, maintaining a speed in excess of 10 knots when loaded, and having a draught shallow enough to be able to offload at certain sites that have draught restrictions.
The newbuild has an LOA of 27 metres, a beam of eight metres, a lightship displacement of 175 tons, and space for 14 crewmembers.
Scottish aquaculture support company Inverlussa Marine Services will welcome three new hybrid vessels to its fleet in the summer of 2027.
All three vessels have been designed by local naval architecture firm Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa. Once delivered, the three vessels will expand Inverlussa’s fleet to 25 vessels.
Each of the new vessels will feature battery-hybrid capability and IMO Tier III engines, delivering lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency compared with earlier generations of engines.