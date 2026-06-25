Custom purse seiner delivered to South Africa operator

Sachal Shipyard in South Africa recently handed over a new custom purse seiner to a local customer.
Creativity was designed and built to satisfy a number of key requirements including being able to carry 320 tons of catch, maintaining a speed in excess of 10 knots when loaded, and having a draught shallow enough to be able to offload at certain sites that have draught restrictions.
The newbuild has an LOA of 27 metres, a beam of eight metres, a lightship displacement of 175 tons, and space for 14 crewmembers.
A main engine drives a 2,000mm propeller to deliver free running speeds in excess of 12 knots and up to 11 knots when fully loaded. The other machinery includes a 240kVA primary generator, a 40kVA house/harbour generator, a 150hp (110kW) stern thruster, a 125hp (93kW) bow thruster, and a 350kW hydraulic power unit providing full redundancy across all hydraulic systems on board.
The deck and fishing equipment include a Petec four-drum purse winch, a 42-inch stacker, a nine-ton pull net hauler, a four-ton hydraulic crane, and 12-inch fish pump.
A 350kW RSW plant designed by Everflo has been specifically configured for sardine catches destined for human consumption, allowing rapid cooling of all six holds simultaneously or individually.