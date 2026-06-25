Seining

Custom purse seiner delivered to South Africa operator

Creativity
CreativitySachal Shipyard
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Sachal Shipyard in South Africa recently handed over a new custom purse seiner to a local customer.

Creativity was designed and built to satisfy a number of key requirements including being able to carry 320 tons of catch, maintaining a speed in excess of 10 knots when loaded, and having a draught shallow enough to be able to offload at certain sites that have draught restrictions.

The newbuild has an LOA of 27 metres, a beam of eight metres, a lightship displacement of 175 tons, and space for 14 crewmembers.

A main engine drives a 2,000mm propeller to deliver free running speeds in excess of 12 knots and up to 11 knots when fully loaded. The other machinery includes a 240kVA primary generator, a 40kVA house/harbour generator, a 150hp (110kW) stern thruster, a 125hp (93kW) bow thruster, and a 350kW hydraulic power unit providing full redundancy across all hydraulic systems on board.

The deck and fishing equipment include a Petec four-drum purse winch, a 42-inch stacker, a nine-ton pull net hauler, a four-ton hydraulic crane, and 12-inch fish pump.

A 350kW RSW plant designed by Everflo has been specifically configured for sardine catches destined for human consumption, allowing rapid cooling of all six holds simultaneously or individually.

Africa
South Africa
Sachal Shipyard
Creativity (vessel)
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com