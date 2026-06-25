Custom purse seiner delivered to South Africa operator

Sachal Shipyard in South Africa recently handed over a new custom purse seiner to a local customer.

Creativity was designed and built to satisfy a number of key requirements including being able to carry 320 tons of catch, maintaining a speed in excess of 10 knots when loaded, and having a draught shallow enough to be able to offload at certain sites that have draught restrictions.

The newbuild has an LOA of 27 metres, a beam of eight metres, a lightship displacement of 175 tons, and space for 14 crewmembers.