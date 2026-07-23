New Russian crab boat wraps up sea trials

Russia's Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard has completed conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by a local customer.
Zaliv Shelikhova (Залив Шелихова) belongs to the Project CCa5712LS series of crab fishing vessels, examples of which have been operating with various Russian owners since 2022.
The vessel has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.
A 1,620kW main engine will deliver speeds of up to 12.6 knots, whilst more economical cruising will yield an endurance of 40 days, allowing the crew to maximise catch on each trip to satisfy quotas more efficiently.
The vessel is equipped for trapping and storage of live crab in nine RSW tanks with a total volume of 640 cubic metres to allow the transport of between 110 and 120 tonnes of catch.
Zaliv Shelikhova was designed in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.