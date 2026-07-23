New Russian crab boat wraps up sea trials

Russia's Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard has completed conducting sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by a local customer.

Zaliv Shelikhova (Залив Шелихова) belongs to the Project CCa5712LS series of crab fishing vessels, examples of which have been operating with various Russian owners since 2022.

The vessel has an LOA of 57.7 metres, a moulded beam of 12.6 metres, a maximum draught of 4.84 metres, a depth of 7.5 metres, a deadweight of approximately 950, a gross tonnage of 1,550, and accommodation for 24 crewmembers.