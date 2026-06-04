Russian fishing company Globus welcomes new freezer longliner to fleet

Russian fishing company Globus has taken delivery of a new freezer longliner built by United Shipbuilding Corporation's Severnaya Verf division.

Marlin (Марлин) is the second vessel under the Project MT1112XL series of freezer longliners designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk. Gandvik-1 (Гандвик-1) (pictured), the first example in the series, was delivered to Russian fishing company Virma in 2025.

The 59-metre vessel is fitted with an automatic bottom longline system capable of catching select species and avoiding juvenile fish, a freezer hold with two layers of concrete and capacity for 500 tonnes, and a factory with a rated daily processing capacity of 25 tonnes of frozen fillets, canned liver, and other products.