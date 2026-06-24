Inverlussa Marine Services to welcome three new hybrid vessels in 2027

Scottish aquaculture support company Inverlussa Marine Services will welcome three new hybrid vessels to its fleet in the summer of 2027.

All three vessels have been designed by local naval architecture firm Macduff Ship Design in close collaboration with Inverlussa. Once delivered, the three vessels will expand Inverlussa’s fleet to 25 vessels.

Each of the new vessels will feature battery-hybrid capability and IMO Tier III engines, delivering lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency compared with earlier generations of engines.