Russian builder floats out new ice-capable factory trawler

Admiralty Shipyards, a division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has launched a new factory trawler ordered by the Russian Fishery Company (RRPK).

Kapitan Ipatov (Капитан Ипатов) belongs to the Project ST192 series of all-steel trawlers developed jointly by Russia's Marine Engineering Bureau and Norwegian naval architecture firm Skipsteknisk in compliance with the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping's 1A Super and Ice3 rules.

The vessel will be used for pelagic trawling of Alaska pollock and herring in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, and adjacent Far East waters. She has been designed to yield an annual catch totalling more than 60,000 tonnes, a productivity level more than twice that of the existing vessels of the Far East fishing fleet.