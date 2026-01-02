Work Boat World

Workboat News Roundup | January 2 – US icebreaker contracts, Swedish survey vessel orders and more

Workboat News Roundup | January 2 – US icebreaker contracts, Swedish survey vessel orders and more
Published on

The Russian Navy has taken delivery of a new crane vessel while the US Coast Guard has selected local and overseas shipyards for the construction of its future Arctic icebreakers. Orders have also been placed for workboats for use by Swedish and Chinese operators.

Swedish Maritime Administration to invest in four new specialist vessels

The Swedish Maritime Administration has announced plans to invest in four new vessels to modernise its ageing fleet.

The board has approved the acquisition of two heavy work vessels for fairway maintenance and two specialised vessels for nautical surveying.

Finnish yard to build two icebreakers for US Coast Guard

Finland's Rauma Marine Constructions has signed a deal to build two icebreaker ships for the US Coast Guard with delivery in 2028, the company said in a statement, as President Donald Trump seeks to boost his country's national security in the Arctic.

The vessels are the first to be constructed under a memorandum of understanding signed in October by Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb laying the foundation for commercial agreements on icebreakers.

New ammunition-loading ship delivered to Russian Navy

SPK-63150
SPK-63150Russian Navy

Russia's Almaz Shipbuilding Company recently handed over a new crane vessel to the Russian Navy.

SPK-63150 belongs to the Project 02690 series of self-propelled crane vessels designed primarily for lifting operations for transport of cargo. They may also take on secondary functions such as installation of equipment on floating berths and loading of weapons and provisions onto the Russian Navy’s surface ships and submarines.

Louisiana builder secures four-icebreaker contract from US Coast Guard

Rendering of a multi-purpose icebreaker
Rendering of a multi-purpose icebreakerSeaspan Shipyards

Bollinger Shipyards of Lockport, Lousiana, has entered into an agreement with the US Coast Guard for the construction of four "Arctic security cutters" (ASCs), a new class of medium icebreakers for operation in Arctic waters.

Bollinger will construct ASCs based on a multi-purpose icebreaker (MPI) design developed by Seaspan Shipyards of Canada in collaboration with Aker Arctic Technology of Finland.

China's Shenzhen Huazhou Ocean Development taps local yard for electric workboat

Rendering of the 43-metre electric workboat
Rendering of the 43-metre electric workboat

Chinese operator Shenzhen Huazhou Ocean Development has selected local company Jianglong Shipbuilding for the construction of a new battery-powered workboat.

Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 43.35 metres, a beam of 8.8 metres, and seating for up to 60 passengers.

Europe
Asia
Canada
North America
Louisiana
Bollinger Shipyards
US Coast Guard
Sweden
polar
Russia
Finland
Russian Navy
Rauma Marine Constructions
Swedish Maritime Administration
Seaspan Shipyards
Jianglong Shipbuilding
Aker Arctic Technology
United States
Almaz Shipbuilding Company
Arctic security cutter
Project 02690
Shenzhen Huazhou Ocean Development
SPK 63150

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com