New ammunition-loading ship delivered to Russian Navy

Russia's Almaz Shipbuilding Company recently handed over a new crane vessel to the Russian Navy.
SPK-63150 belongs to the Project 02690 series of self-propelled crane vessels designed primarily for lifting operations for transport of cargo. They may also take on secondary functions such as installation of equipment on floating berths and loading of weapons and provisions onto the Russian Navy’s surface ships and submarines.
SPK-63150 has a length of 50 metres, a beam of 22 metres, a displacement of approximately 2,000 tonnes at full load, and a crew complement of 22.
The vessel can sail over 5,600 kilometres or stay out at sea for up to 10 days, thus allowing for extended operations in support of lifting, installation and resupply activities.
The vessel is fitted with a crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 150 tons and that is capable of working with various types of cargo. The crane is capable of performing lifting operations both at berth and in open water, including in rough seas and in a wide temperature range from -40°C to 40°C.
SPK-63150 will be operated by the Russian Pacific Fleet. Design work on the vessel was undertaken by the Spetssudoproect Design Bureau.