VESSEL REVIEW | SPK-62150 – Ammunition-loading crane vessel delivered to Russian Navy

The Russian Navy recently took delivery of a new crane vessel built locally by Almaz Shipbuilding Company to a design developed by the Spetssudoproect Design Bureau.

SPK-62150 belongs to the Project 02690 series of self-propelled crane vessels designed primarily for lifting operations for transport of cargo. They may also take on secondary functions such as installation of equipment on floating berths and loading of weapons and provisions onto the Russian Navy’s surface ships and submarines.