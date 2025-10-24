VESSEL REVIEW | SPK-62150 – Ammunition-loading crane vessel delivered to Russian Navy
The Russian Navy recently took delivery of a new crane vessel built locally by Almaz Shipbuilding Company to a design developed by the Spetssudoproect Design Bureau.
SPK-62150 belongs to the Project 02690 series of self-propelled crane vessels designed primarily for lifting operations for transport of cargo. They may also take on secondary functions such as installation of equipment on floating berths and loading of weapons and provisions onto the Russian Navy’s surface ships and submarines.
Heavy-duty loading and installation capability
SPK-62150 has a length of 50 metres (160 feet), a beam of 22 metres (72 feet), a displacement of approximately 2,000 tonnes at full load, and a crew complement of 22.
The vessel can sail over 5,600 kilometres (3,500 miles) or stay out at sea for up to 10 days, thus allowing for extended operations in support of lifting, installation and resupply activities.
The vessel is fitted with a crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 150 tons and that is capable of working with various types of cargo. The crane, which was supplied by SMM, is certified for installation on vessels cleared to sail in unlimited navigation areas.
The crane is capable of performing lifting operations both at berth and in open water, including in rough seas and in a wide temperature range from -40°C to 40°C.
Latest example adopting a proven design
SPK-62150 will be operated by the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet alongside earlier sister SPK-19150.
Other floating cranes from the same series have been deployed in support of the navy performing various roles. For instance, SPK-46150 had been used specifically for loading anti-ship missiles onto the guided-missile cruiser Moskva (prior to the ship’s loss in 2022) while SPK-46150 supplied food, water and ammunition to Russian surface ships during the Syrian Civil War.