Swedish Maritime Administration to invest in four new specialist vessels

The Swedish Maritime Administration has announced plans to invest in four new vessels to modernise its ageing fleet.
The board has approved the acquisition of two heavy work vessels for fairway maintenance and two specialised vessels for nautical surveying.
The agency noted that its current fleet faces rising fuel and maintenance costs, limited availability of spare parts, and an increased risk of operational breakdowns.
The new vessels are intended to meet future mission requirements and secure depth-measurement operations in Swedish waters.
The heavy fairway maintenance vessels will replace the Scandica and Baltica. Meanwhile, the two new survey vessels are scheduled to replace the Johan Månsson and Anders Bure.
The agency remarked that these new assets will allow it to continue modern surveying methods in accordance with Baltic Sea international agreements.
The first phase of the project involves developing concept designs and procurement documents.
The agency expects the vessels to be operational within a five-year period.
A rough timetable has been established, with specification and design work set for 2026.
Procurement is planned for 2027, with the first deliveries expected to take place around 2029.