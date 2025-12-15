China's Shenzhen Huazhou Ocean Development taps local yard for electric workboat

Chinese operator Shenzhen Huazhou Ocean Development has selected local company Jianglong Shipbuilding for the construction of a new battery-powered workboat.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 43.35 metres, a beam of 8.8 metres, and seating for up to 60 passengers.
The batteries will drive two electric motors connected to counter-rotating propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots, which will enable the vessel to operate for up to 10 hours.
An intelligent navigation system will integrate various functions such as collision avoidance, autonomous route planning, autonomous navigation, and autonomous berthing and unberthing.
The wheelhouse will be fitted with an intelligent control system complemented by all-round CCTV monitoring and ship-to-shore communications.
The vessel will also boast a centralised air conditioning system and an intelligent energy management system. It will be operated during daylight hours, thus allowing the batteries to be charged via shore connection at the Port of Yantian during nighttime.
The workboat will be classed by China Classification Society.