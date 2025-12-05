Workboat News Roundup | December 5 – US and European research vessels, Russian buoy tender and Hamburg's newest pilot boat

Deliveries include a Russian buoy tender and a pilot boat that would serve the Port of Hamburg. Construction meanwhile continues on new research vessels for operators in the US and Denmark. Lastly, a research ship for a Dutch institute has begun undergoing sea trials.
SoundWaters, a Stamford, Connecticut–based non-profit dedicated to environmental education, has selected Derecktor Shipyards of Mamaroneck, New York, for the construction of a new educational research vessel.
Designed in collaboration with UK-based naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine, the new purpose-built research and education platform will expand SoundWaters’ hands-on marine science programming to greater numbers of students across the Long Island Sound region.
Estonian boatbuilder Baltic Workboats has delivered a new pilot boat ordered by German vessel operator Flotte Hamburg, a subsidiary of the Hamburg Port Authority.
Hamburg Pilot 4 is a sister of Hamburg Pilot 3, which was delivered to Flotte Hamburg earlier this year.
The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) has confirmed that its newest research vessel has completed undergoing her initial sea trials.
Anna Weber-van Bosse was built by Spain's Armon Shipyard to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. During the trials, the propulsion installation and all thrusters were adjusted, while a number of minor items were tested by the builder.
Russian inland waterway transport agency Rechvodput recently commissioned two new buoy tenders into service.
Evgeny Petrov and Nikolay Chalov belong to the Project 3050.1A series of buoy tenders, the first examples of which entered service with Rechvodput in late 2024.
Spain's Freire Shipyard has laid the keel of a new multi-disciplinary research vessel ordered by the Danish National Institute of Aquatic Resources (DTU Aqua).
Dana V will be built entirely in Freire Shipyard's Galicia facilities under a €57 million (US$66 million) investment. The vessel is scheduled to enter service with DTU Aqua in the autumn of 2027.