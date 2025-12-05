Work Boat World

Workboat News Roundup | December 5 – US and European research vessels, Russian buoy tender and Hamburg's newest pilot boat

Workboat News Roundup | December 5 – US and European research vessels, Russian buoy tender and Hamburg's newest pilot boat
Published on

Deliveries include a Russian buoy tender and a pilot boat that would serve the Port of Hamburg. Construction meanwhile continues on new research vessels for operators in the US and Denmark. Lastly, a research ship for a Dutch institute has begun undergoing sea trials.

Environmental NGO SoundWaters orders new research vessel

Rendering of Brewer, SoundWaters' future catamaran research vessel
Rendering of Brewer, SoundWaters' future catamaran research vesselDerecktor Shipyards

SoundWaters, a Stamford, Connecticut–based non-profit dedicated to environmental education, has selected Derecktor Shipyards of Mamaroneck, New York, for the construction of a new educational research vessel.

Designed in collaboration with UK-based naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine, the new purpose-built research and education platform will expand SoundWaters’ hands-on marine science programming to greater numbers of students across the Long Island Sound region.

New pilot boat delivered to Hamburg Port Authority subsidiary

Hamburg Pilot 4
Hamburg Pilot 4Baltic Workboats

Estonian boatbuilder Baltic Workboats has delivered a new pilot boat ordered by German vessel operator Flotte Hamburg, a subsidiary of the Hamburg Port Authority.

Hamburg Pilot 4 is a sister of Hamburg Pilot 3, which was delivered to Flotte Hamburg earlier this year.

Dutch sea research institute's newest vessel completes initial sea trials

The Dutch research vessel Anna Weber-van Bosse heading out for her initial sea trials, November 21, 2025
The Dutch research vessel Anna Weber-van Bosse heading out for her initial sea trials, November 21, 2025NIOZ

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) has confirmed that its newest research vessel has completed undergoing her initial sea trials.

Anna Weber-van Bosse was built by Spain's Armon Shipyard to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. During the trials, the propulsion installation and all thrusters were adjusted, while a number of minor items were tested by the builder.

Russia's Rechvodput welcomes two new buoy tenders to fleet

The Project 3050.1A buoy tender Nikolay Chalov
The Project 3050.1A buoy tender Nikolay ChalovRosmorrechflot

Russian inland waterway transport agency Rechvodput recently commissioned two new buoy tenders into service.

Evgeny Petrov and Nikolay Chalov belong to the Project 3050.1A series of buoy tenders, the first examples of which entered service with Rechvodput in late 2024.

Spanish yard lays keel of new research vessel for Danish science organisation

Keel-laying ceremony for Dana V, the Danish National Institute of Aquatic Resources' future research vessel, November 20, 2025
Keel-laying ceremony for Dana V, the Danish National Institute of Aquatic Resources' future research vessel, November 20, 2025Freire Shipyard

Spain's Freire Shipyard has laid the keel of a new multi-disciplinary research vessel ordered by the Danish National Institute of Aquatic Resources (DTU Aqua).

Dana V will be built entirely in Freire Shipyard's Galicia facilities under a €57 million (US$66 million) investment. The vessel is scheduled to enter service with DTU Aqua in the autumn of 2027.

Europe
United Kingdom
North America
Denmark
Netherlands
Spain
Germany
Russia
Connecticut
New York State
Chartwell Marine
Estonia
Armon Shipyard
Baltic Workboats
Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research
Flotte Hamburg
Hamburg Port Authority
Freire Shipyard
Rechvodput
Dana V
DTU Aqua
C Job Naval Architects
Anna Weber van Bosse
Derecktor Shipyards
Long Island Sound
United States
Project 3050 1A
Hamburg Pilot 4
Hamburg Pilot 3
Evgeny Petrov
Nikolay Chalov
SoundWaters
brewer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com