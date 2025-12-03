New pilot boat delivered to Hamburg Port Authority subsidiary

Estonian boatbuilder Baltic Workboats has delivered a new pilot boat ordered by German vessel operator Flotte Hamburg, a subsidiary of the Hamburg Port Authority.
Hamburg Pilot 4 is a sister of Hamburg Pilot 3, which was delivered to Flotte Hamburg earlier this year.
The newbuild has an LOA of 17.95 metres, a beam of 5.87 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.5 metres, and space for two crewmembers plus up to six pilots/passengers.
A wave-piercing bow will ensure reduced vertical acceleration even in rough seas while an automatic trim system will guarantee increased comfort and reduced fuel consumption, thus allowing for a greater number of trips over a given period.
Whereas many of the other newbuild vessels recently delivered to Flotte Hamburg had battery hybrid propulsion systems, the new pilot boat will run on traditional marine fuels but may be configured to accommodate low-emissions alternative fuels in the future.
The propulsion, which will deliver an operational speed of 20 knots, also features an exhaust gas aftertreatment system consisting of catalytic converters and particulate filters. This ensures that the propulsion will comply with EU Stage V regulations.