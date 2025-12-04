Environmental NGO SoundWaters orders new research vessel

The aluminium catamaran vessel will be named Brewer. Upon completion, she will have a length of 50 feet ( metres), a beam of 23 feet ( metres), space for two crewmembers and up to 35 passengers, and a Volvo Penta D8-700 IPS with secondary docking and control stations.

The onboard equipment will include an A-frame with trawl winches; a winch for buoy and mooring deployment and retrieval; a davit for grab sampling and CTD tests; and wet and dry laboratories.

Garmin will supply the navigation electronics as part of an integrated package.