Dutch sea research institute's newest vessel completes initial sea trials

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) has confirmed that its newest research vessel has completed undergoing her initial sea trials.

Anna Weber-van Bosse was built by Spain's Armon Shipyard to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. During the trials, the propulsion installation and all thrusters were adjusted, while a number of minor items were tested by the builder.