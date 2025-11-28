Dutch sea research institute's newest vessel completes initial sea trials

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) has confirmed that its newest research vessel has completed undergoing her initial sea trials.
Anna Weber-van Bosse was built by Spain's Armon Shipyard to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. During the trials, the propulsion installation and all thrusters were adjusted, while a number of minor items were tested by the builder.
NIOZ said every piece of onboard equipment is working as anticipated, and low noise levels were generated while the vessel was underway.
The vessel will later undergo additional trials to permit further testing and validation of all onboard systems.
Anna Weber-van Bosse is fitted with a battery pack to allow hybrid operation. Solar panels will also be installed to supply a portion of the power requirements of the onboard systems.
Anna Weber-van Bosse will replace Pelagia, a research vessel that has been with the NIOZ for 35 years. The newer vessel is scheduled to enter service in the spring of 2026.