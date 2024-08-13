Workboat News Roundup | August 13 – Royal Navy support craft, US owner's floating rocket launch base and more
Deliveries include a hybrid research vessel for a US government operator, a converted floating rocket launch platform, and training and support boats for the UK Royal Navy. A new Russian harbour support vessel is launched into the water for the first time as construction starts on an electric supply vessel for operation in Singapore waters. Finally, an Irish charter provider unveils details of a new coastal research vessel that can also support the activities of offshore clients.

Singapore builder cuts first steel for new electric supply boat
Steel cutting ceremony for new electric supply boat to be built by PaxOceanPaxOcean

Singapore builder cuts first steel for new electric supply boat

Singapore shipyard PaxOcean has cut the first steel for a new fully electric harbour craft being built in fulfilment of a tender issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Designed and developed by the Coastal Sustainability Alliance that includes project lead the Kuok Maritime Group, the boat will perform harbour supply duties. It is classed by both Bureau Veritas and RINA.

Ireland's Alpha Marine unveils coastal survey boat
Rendering of Alpha Marine's new 41-metre coastal survey boatAlpha Marine

Ireland's Alpha Marine unveils coastal survey boat

Irish vessel charter operator Alpha Marine has confirmed that construction will soon commence on a new survey boat optimised for coastal waters. The 41-metre vessel will feature a diesel-electric propulsion system and a DP1 system.

The survey boat will sail under the Dutch flag. Although it will be primarily fitted out for geophysical and hydrographic survey work, it will also be equipped for a diverse range of offshore activities to include ROV works, seabed investigation, metocean support, and general offshore construction support.

Resilience US Department of Energy Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Snow and Company
ResiliencePacific Northwest National Laboratory

US Department of Energy welcomes first hybrid research vessel

The US Department of Energy (DOE) recently took delivery of a new hybrid electric research vessel to be operated by its affiliate Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) out of Sequim, Washington.

Built at the Seattle facilities of Snow and Company, Resilience was designed to carry two crewmembers and up to six scientists. It contains an onboard laboratory, powerful lifting capacity with an A-frame and a boom crane, a spacious deck for deploying and recovering large instrument packages, and support for a variety of sensors.

Project KS 162 Rosmorport Kostroma Shipyard
A new Project KS-162 workboat ordered by Russia's RosmorportRosmorport

Russian yard launches new harbour support workboat

Russia's Kostroma Shipyard has floated out a new shallow-draught workboat ordered by marine services provider Rosmorport. Once in service, the vessel will be used by Rosmorport's branch in the city of Astrakhan along the Volga River.

Voyager Space Perspective Conrad Shipyard
Voyager, a floating rocket launch base converted from a platform supply vesselSpace Perspective

Converted supply vessel to be operated as floating rocket launch base

US privately-owned space travel company Space Perspective has begun operating a new sea-going rocket launch and recovery base. Named Voyager, the 294-foot (89.6-metre) mobile platform was originally built as a platform supply vessel (PSV) to support activities in the US offshore energy industry.

Royal Navy Atlas Elektronik UK
A Vahana 15-metre training boat at Britannia Royal Naval CollegeRoyal Navy/LPhot Juliet Ritsma

UK Royal Navy completes seven-year survey boat acquisition programme

A seven-year £48 million (US$62 million) programme to deliver nearly three dozen crucial small boats to the UK Royal Navy's fleet and bases has completed with the final craft being recently handed over in Devonport. The Fleet Hydrographic and Meteorological Unit were recipients of the first boat in Project Vahana in the form of HMS Magpie. The unit is now also the last to receive a series of new craft to support survey operations.

