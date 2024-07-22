Converted supply vessel to be operated as floating rocket launch base

US privately-owned space travel company Space Perspective has begun operating a new sea-going rocket launch and recovery base. Named Voyager, the 294-foot (89.6-metre) mobile platform was originally built as a platform supply vessel (PSV) to support activities in the US offshore energy industry.

The work to convert the former PSV C-Challenger into what Space Perspective classifies as a marine spaceport was undertaken at Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana. The vessel will be homeported in Florida and its operations will be supported by Guice Offshore with certification by the American Bureau of Shipping.