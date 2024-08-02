US Department of Energy welcomes first hybrid research vessel

Built at the Seattle facilities of Snow and Company, Resilience was designed to carry two crewmembers and up to six scientists. It contains an onboard laboratory, powerful lifting capacity with an A-frame and a boom crane, a spacious deck for deploying and recovering large instrument packages, and support for a variety of sensors.

The 50-foot (-metre) newbuild is the first hybrid research vessel to be acquired by the DOE. It will be operated primarily in Sequim Bay off northwestern Washington.