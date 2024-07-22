UK Royal Navy completes seven-year survey boat acquisition programme

A seven-year £48 million (US$62 million) programme to deliver nearly three dozen crucial small boats to the UK Royal Navy's fleet and bases has completed with the final craft being recently handed over in Devonport. The Fleet Hydrographic and Meteorological Unit were recipients of the first boat in Project Vahana in the form of HMS Magpie. The unit is now also the last to receive a series of new craft to support survey operations.

Project Vahana – the name having been derived from the Sanskrit for "vehicle" (typically one ridden by Hindu deities) – has seen 35 new waterjet-driven boats delivered to both front-line units and training establishments since Magpie in 2018. The boats follow the same basic design and concept, but differ in size and roles – the latter assisted by interchangeable capability modules that can be fitted/removed so the Royal Navy can reconfigure the craft for different missions.