Russian yard launches new harbour support workboat
Russia's Kostroma Shipyard has floated out a new shallow-draught workboat ordered by marine services provider Rosmorport. Once in service, the vessel will be used by Rosmorport's branch in the city of Astrakhan along the Volga River.
The workboat belongs to the Project KS-162 series of vessels designed for duties including pilot and personnel transfers and supply of vessels and stationary platforms. Its area of operations will encompass the ports of Astrakhan and Olya as well as the shipping canal between the Volga and the Caspian Sea.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 21 metres, a beam of 3.2 metres, and a draught of only 0.52 metres, which will enable it to also access unprepared beaches for embarkation and disembarkation of personnel via the bow. Embarkation and disembarkation can be done via the bow or the stern at jetties.
The propulsion system will include two waterjets that can deliver speeds of up to 20 knots. The workboat will also be equipped with freezers for storing meals to be delivered to vessel crews.
Onboard facilities will include a crew rest area with two berths, a saloon, and a toilet. Seating will be available for 22 passengers and two crewmembers.