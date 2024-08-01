Russian yard launches new harbour support workboat

The workboat belongs to the Project KS-162 series of vessels designed for duties including pilot and personnel transfers and supply of vessels and stationary platforms. Its area of operations will encompass the ports of Astrakhan and Olya as well as the shipping canal between the Volga and the Caspian Sea.

Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 21 metres, a beam of 3.2 metres, and a draught of only 0.52 metres, which will enable it to also access unprepared beaches for embarkation and disembarkation of personnel via the bow. Embarkation and disembarkation can be done via the bow or the stern at jetties.