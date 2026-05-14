Unmanned Craft News Roundup | May 15 – Focus on security vessels: Turkish UUV, Indian-French mine hunting systems order and more

India's Larsen and Toubro has entered into a collaboration with France-based Exail to provide an unmanned mine counter-measure suite for the Indian Navy. This system is intended for a naval programme involving 12 mine counter measure vessels.

The technology incorporates autonomous and remotely operated systems designed to detect and neutralise naval mines from a distance.

Serving as prime contractor, Larsen and Toubro will work alongside Exail as the technology partner for the initiative.