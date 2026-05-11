VIDEO | Turkish firm unveils combat-capable UUV

Turkish defence technology company Datum has unveiled a new type of large unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) boasting modular construction to accommodate a range of weapons and sensors.

Datum said the work on the Sinarit UUV utilised insights that were gained during the company's development of an earlier series of midget submarine that can be operated in shallow as well as deep waters.

The UUV will be built to permit transport via a standard container. Air transport will be possible via an A400M medium-lift military cargo aircraft.