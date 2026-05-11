VIDEO | Turkish firm unveils combat-capable UUV

Turkish defence technology company Datum has unveiled a new type of large unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) boasting modular construction to accommodate a range of weapons and sensors.
Datum said the work on the Sinarit UUV utilised insights that were gained during the company's development of an earlier series of midget submarine that can be operated in shallow as well as deep waters.
The UUV will be built to permit transport via a standard container. Air transport will be possible via an A400M medium-lift military cargo aircraft.
The 11.5-metre craft, 18-tonne will be capable of housing payload bays each measuring 3.8 metres long. Armament and sensor options will include mines, torpedoes, electro-optical systems, synthetic aperture sonar, inertial navigation systems, and one-way attack drones.
The UUV can also be configured to permit incorporation of anti-ship missiles, land attack missiles, and surface-to-air missiles.
The craft will have a maximum surface speed of 12 knots and a maximum submerged speed of eight knots and will be rated for operation at depths of up to 100 metres.