Australian robotics firm delivers large UUV to US military

Melbourne, Australia-based unmanned systems manufacturer C2 Robotics has commissioned and christened of a new large unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) slated for the US military.

C2 said the Speartooth large UUV has been designed to deliver scalable, cost-effective undersea capability across intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions.

The craft's smaller size and lower unit cost will enable it to operate in contested environments and generate force mass in not possible with traditional platforms, according to the manufacturer.