UK unmanned systems specialist invests in local shipyard to boost USV production

UK-based unmanned systems manufacturer Zero USV has made an investment in local shipyard Manor Marine to accelerate the production of Zero USV's autonomous unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

Under the new partnership, Zero USV has become a shareholder in Manor Marine, thus providing Zero USV with guaranteed production capacity to significantly scale, and deliver at pace, its USVs from Manor Marine’s base in Portland, Dorset.

Additional manufacturing space may be added from the autumn of 2027 to support the growing newbuild pipeline.