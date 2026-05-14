Indian Navy taps Indian-French partnership for mine countermeasure tech

India's Larsen and Toubro has entered into a collaboration with France-based Exail to provide an unmanned mine counter-measure suite for the Indian Navy. This system is intended for a naval programme involving 12 mine counter measure vessels.
The technology incorporates autonomous and remotely operated systems designed to detect and neutralise naval mines from a distance.
Serving as prime contractor, Larsen and Toubro will work alongside Exail as the technology partner for the initiative.
The partnership aims to support India's domestic naval defence manufacturing sector and follows government goals for local capability development.
Arun Ramchandani, Senior VP and Head of Precision Engineering and Systems at Larsen and Toubro, stated the agreement combines the company's maritime capabilities with Exail’s experience in unmanned systems.
Jérôme Bendell, Chief Executive Officer of the Maritime Systems Business Line at Exail said, "we see significant potential to contribute to the local development and production of next-generation naval drones and autonomous mission systems”