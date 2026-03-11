Unmanned Craft News Roundup | March 12 – Norwegian inland survey USV, Belgian minehunting robots and more

The Australian Department of Defence will invest AU$176 million (US$125 million) for the acquisition of a new fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The USVs will belong to the same series as 15 craft that were handed over earlier to the RAN. The newer USVs will be delivered over the next five years beginning in early 2026.

The craft will provide near-persistent, long-range surface and sub-surface intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in response to increasing maritime security threats.