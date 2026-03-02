Skanska Norway acquires USV for inland surveys

UK unmanned systems specialist HydroSurv Unmanned Survey has sold one of its unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to civil engineering and construction company Skanska Norway.

Named Saga, the USV will be operated by Skanska Norway's in-house survey and inspection unit on inland hydrographic survey operations.

The USV will be primarily deployed to deliver high-resolution bathymetric surveys using a multibeam echo sounder, supporting the design, construction and long-term maintenance of infrastructure located over, under and alongside the water.