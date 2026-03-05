Oceaneering launches electric work class ROV

Oceaneering International announced that its subsea robotics segment has introduced a new electric propulsion work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The company re-engineered the work class platform around electric propulsion to improve efficiency and simplify system architecture. This design was developed using a reliability-driven and data-informed approach, Oceaneering stated.

The vehicle is intended for 30-day continuous subsea operations to provide support for drilling and inspection. This extended residency also enables the system to assist with maintenance, repair, and construction work.