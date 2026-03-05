Oceaneering launches electric work class ROV

Oceaneering International announced that its subsea robotics segment has introduced a new electric propulsion work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
The company re-engineered the work class platform around electric propulsion to improve efficiency and simplify system architecture. This design was developed using a reliability-driven and data-informed approach, Oceaneering stated.
The vehicle is intended for 30-day continuous subsea operations to provide support for drilling and inspection. This extended residency also enables the system to assist with maintenance, repair, and construction work.
The new model includes plug-and-play sensors, automated features, and 360-degree vision. Oceaneering claimed that the equipment provides high payload capacity and the thrust required for demanding offshore tasks.
The company further highlighted that the technology is backwards compatible with its existing remotely operated vehicle infrastructure to support quick upgrades and scalable deployment.
Martin McDonald, Senior Vice President of Subsea Robotics noted that the focus was on capabilities that provide confidence during critical offshore campaigns. The reduced maintenance requirements allow customers to execute longer and more predictable subsea projects, the company remarked.