Belgian Navy acquires unmanned mine countermeasures systems package

The Belgian Navy recently acquired a new mine countermeasures (MCM) systems package from Belgium Naval and Robotics, the consortium formed by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group and unmanned technology company Exail.
According to Exail, the delivered systems constitute the core of the stand-off mine warfare capability of the rMCM vessels of the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies, enabling remote detection, classification, identification and neutralisation of mines.
The package includes the full suite of surface, underwater and aerial unmanned systems, together with the associated mission management solutions. With the exception of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), all unmanned assets were produced and assembled at Exail's facility in Ostend.
Following the delivery in Zeebrugge, the complete package will undergo integration activities and contribute to the preparation of the first rMCM vessel, the Belgian Navy's recently delivered Oostende, for its operational qualification phases.
Belgium Naval and Robotics will continue supporting the Belgian Navy and the Royal Netherlands Navy through: training of operators and maintainers; assistance during onboard integration; assistance during harbour and sea trials; and industrial maintenance of the unmanned systems.
The MCM package includes two unmanned surface vehicles, three sonar-equipped autonomous underwater vehicles, two towed sonars, two mine identification and destruction systems, and two Saab UAVs.