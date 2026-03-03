Belgian Navy acquires unmanned mine countermeasures systems package

The Belgian Navy recently acquired a new mine countermeasures (MCM) systems package from Belgium Naval and Robotics, the consortium formed by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group and unmanned technology company Exail.

According to Exail, the delivered systems constitute the core of the stand-off mine warfare capability of the rMCM vessels of the Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies, enabling remote detection, classification, identification and neutralisation of mines.

The package includes the full suite of surface, underwater and aerial unmanned systems, together with the associated mission management solutions. With the exception of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), all unmanned assets were produced and assembled at Exail's facility in Ostend.