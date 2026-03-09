US Navy's newest large UUV formally named

The US Navy's newest extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle (XLUUV) has been formally named.
XLE2 belongs to the same series of XLUUVs as XLE0 (pictured), which was delivered to he US Navy in 2024. Built by aerospace and defence technology company Boeing, the craft is configured to accommodate a range of mission-specific payloads such as a new type of undersea mine currently under development.
The XLUUV has a length of 51 feet (16 metres), a beam of 8.5 feet (2.6 metres), a displacement of 45.36 tonnes, and a payload bay measuring 34 feet (10 metres) long and with a volume of 2,000 square feet (186 square metres) and a capacity of 7.26 tonnes.
The craft can operate at depths as low as 11,000 feet (3,300 metres) and achieve a maximum speed of eight knots, though the optimal speed is between 2.5 and three knots.
Due to its size, the XLUUV does not require a host ship for launch, recovery, or payload replenishment. This helps free up some of the navy's surface assets for other critical roles, allowing the service to maximise its existing capability and permitting the craft itself to operate with full autonomy.
The craft was designed with a large modular payload volume to permit a range of kit for various missions including the deployment of UUVs and even aerial drones, making the XLUUV a mothership for these smaller vehicles.