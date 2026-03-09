US Navy's newest large UUV formally named

The craft can operate at depths as low as 11,000 feet (3,300 metres) and achieve a maximum speed of eight knots, though the optimal speed is between 2.5 and three knots.

Due to its size, the XLUUV does not require a host ship for launch, recovery, or payload replenishment. This helps free up some of the navy's surface assets for other critical roles, allowing the service to maximise its existing capability and permitting the craft itself to operate with full autonomy.

The craft was designed with a large modular payload volume to permit a range of kit for various missions including the deployment of UUVs and even aerial drones, making the XLUUV a mothership for these smaller vehicles.