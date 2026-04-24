Unmanned Craft News Roundup | April 24 – Focus on naval USVs: US and German projects in the pipeline

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has confirmed plans for the production of four new unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) by Breaux Brothers Enterprises in Louisiana in addition to the USV from the same series currently under construction.

The craft belong to a modular family of AI-enabled USVs designed to meet current and emerging requirements for the US Navy, the US Marine Corps, joint forces, and allied partners.

HII said the platform will support a wide range of missions, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; mine countermeasures; strike operations; counter-unmanned systems operations; and launch and recovery of unmanned underwater and aerial vehicles.