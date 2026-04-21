Partnership to develop missile-equipped USVs for US military

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) and autonomous maritime company Magnet Defense have established a partnership to produce medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSVs) for the US Department of War.

The partnership will include several potential projects, such as producing 38-metre MUSVs.

The base platform will be Magnet Defense’s inaugural MUSV, which has a range of 17,000 nautical miles, the longest range of any MUSV at sea today, according to HDUSA.