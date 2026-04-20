German firm begins series production of new USV

Series production of a new type of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) has begun at Rheinmetall’s Blohm+Voss site in Hamburg, Germany.

Rheinmetall’s new Rheinmetall Naval Systems division, together with its British joint venture partner the Kraken Technology Group, will offer the USVs for both military and civilian applications.

Depending on the configuration, the vessels can be used for maritime surveillance, protection of critical infrastructure, or as weapons carriers in military operations.