German firm begins series production of new USV

Series production of a new type of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) has begun at Rheinmetall’s Blohm+Voss site in Hamburg, Germany.
Rheinmetall’s new Rheinmetall Naval Systems division, together with its British joint venture partner the Kraken Technology Group, will offer the USVs for both military and civilian applications.
Depending on the configuration, the vessels can be used for maritime surveillance, protection of critical infrastructure, or as weapons carriers in military operations.
Each USV will measure 8.4 metres long and will be capable of speeds of up to 55 knots. Each will also be individually configurable.
Tim Wagner, CEO of Rheinmetall Naval Systems, said that production is initially designed for around 200 units per year, though depending on the order volume, production can be scaled up to deliver as many as 1,000 units annually.
Concurrent with the manufacture of the USVs, Rheinmetall is developing the Hamburg Blohm+Voss site into a test and technology centre for unmanned and autonomous marine systems.