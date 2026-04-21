Another US drone firm launches two new USV designs

BlackSea Technologies has announced the introduction of two new small unmanned surface vessels.
The company stated that the modular model is an adaptable platform for varying mission demands, while the larger variant is a high-speed vessel designed to bridge a gap between small tactical vessels and larger unmanned combat craft for combat-ready applications.
The modular model is intended to expand payload capacity and range while maintaining rapid deployability, according to the company. BlackSea Technologies stated that the vessel meets a requirement to fit inside a 20-foot shipping container.
Measuring 13.1 metres in length, the high-speed platform is capable of exceeding 45 knots.
It can carry a 4,536-kilogram payload and supports missions including mine countermeasures and surface warfare, the company noted.
The modular surface vessel was developed alongside partners including Lockheed Martin for launchers and Echodyne for radar. The larger high-speed vessel incorporates contributions from Volvo Penta for propulsion and Seakeeper for gyro stabilisation.
The company noted that it has delivered more than 350 units of its previous flagship system, the global autonomous reconnaissance craft. These systems have accumulated tens of thousands of operational hours across naval deployments, BlackSea Technologies stated.
It added that the modular surface vessel is designed to allow the swapping of most payloads within a few hours to support various surface operations.
BlackSea stated the high-speed variant is designed to bridge a gap between small tactical vessels and larger unmanned combat craft.