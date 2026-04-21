Another US drone firm launches two new USV designs

BlackSea Technologies has announced the introduction of two new small unmanned surface vessels.

The company stated that the modular model is an adaptable platform for varying mission demands, while the larger variant is a high-speed vessel designed to bridge a gap between small tactical vessels and larger unmanned combat craft for combat-ready applications.

The modular model is intended to expand payload capacity and range while maintaining rapid deployability, according to the company. BlackSea Technologies stated that the vessel meets a requirement to fit inside a 20-foot shipping container.