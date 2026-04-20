American drone firm unveils new USV design for naval operations

Saildrone has released the design for a new series of high-speed unmanned surface vessels intended for naval operations. The craft measures 52 metres (170 feet) in length and weighs 250 tonnes, making it the largest platform developed by the company.
Capable of speeds up to 30 knots (55.6 kilometres per hour), the vessel is designed for anti-submarine warfare and strike roles. The platform uses a wing system for silent propulsion alongside a diesel engine capable of 5,000 horsepower (3,728.5 kilowatts).
Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Saildrone, explained that the vessel was evolved over multiple years to meet operational requirements and fill critical capability gaps. He stated that the design was not hurriedly readied for a specific request but was based on "lessons from real-world experience."
Dual electric and diesel propulsion allow for near-silent operation at 12 knots (22.2 kilometres per hour). Once the diesel engines are engaged, the platform can reach 27 knots (50 kilometres per hour) while carrying a 25,000-kilogram payload.
At a cruising speed of 25 knots (46.3 kilometres per hour), the platform has a range of 3,280 nautical miles (6,074.6 kilometres) in flat water conditions. Saildrone detailed that controllable-pitch propellers allow for efficient operations and manageable acoustic signatures during slow-speed sonar tasks.
A concealed deck provides space for containerised payloads including five 20-foot containers. The vessel has a maximum payload capacity exceeding 70 tonnes according to company specifications.
Saildrone noted that performance data was verified through testing a one-seventh-scale model at a facility in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Construction of the aluminium vessels will take place in Wisconsin at the Fincantieri Marine Group shipyards. Fincantieri Marine Group Chief Executive Officer George Moutafis indicated the facility has the capacity to manufacture five of these platforms per year.
The first vessel is scheduled to begin sea trials in early 2027. American Magic Services will produce the 43-metre (141-foot) composite wings at its high performance centre in Florida.
Saildrone and Lockheed Martin confirmed the design is compatible with various payloads including the Mk70 missile launcher. The craft is also capable of deploying the CAPTAS-4 variable-depth sonar system produced by Thales.