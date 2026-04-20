American drone firm unveils new USV design for naval operations

Saildrone has released the design for a new series of high-speed unmanned surface vessels intended for naval operations. The craft measures 52 metres (170 feet) in length and weighs 250 tonnes, making it the largest platform developed by the company.

Capable of speeds up to 30 knots (55.6 kilometres per hour), the vessel is designed for anti-submarine warfare and strike roles. The platform uses a wing system for silent propulsion alongside a diesel engine capable of 5,000 horsepower (3,728.5 kilowatts).

Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Saildrone, explained that the vessel was evolved over multiple years to meet operational requirements and fill critical capability gaps. He stated that the design was not hurriedly readied for a specific request but was based on "lessons from real-world experience."