Tug News Roundup | October 3 – Chinese electric vessel order plus deliveries to Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East
New tugs have been delivered to customers in Singapore, Brazil, France, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. An order has meanwhile been placed for a battery-powered tug for operation in Chinese waters.
Sri Lanka Shipping Company welcomes new tugs to fleet
Sri Lanka Shipping Company (SLSC) recently took delivery of two new ASD tugs in a series for operation out of the Port of Colombo.
Aquarius and Capricorn each have a length of 23 metres and a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. A remote monitoring system will enable SLSC to be advised of any possible maintenance issues that need to be addressed, thus minimising downtime.
Chinese yard secures order for battery-powered tug
China's Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding has been awarded a contract for the construction of a new battery-powered tug for local operator Fujian Fugang Tugboat.
Upon completion, the tug will have all-steel construction, an LOA of 37.6 metres, a design draught of 3.6 metres, a gross tonnage of 500, and a 2,940kWh lithium battery pack.
The tug will be used for ship assist duties and will be built in compliance with coastal navigation requirements.
Singapore towage operator welcomes new tug to fleet
Singapore-based towage operator KST Maritime, a subsidiary of Italy's MedTug, has taken delivery of a new ship handling and escort tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).
KST Dragon is the first in a series of two ASD tugs to be built for the same owner. The hull has been optimised for maximum thrust and bollard pull, while maintaining excellent manoeuvring and seakeeping.
UAE's ADNOC takes delivery of locally built tugs
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has taken delivery of two new ASD tugs in a series built by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB). The tugs were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
Brazil's Wilson Sons places new escort tug in service
Brazilian towage company Wilson Sons has expanded its fleet of escort tugs with the completion of a new vessel by its own shipbuilding arm in Guaruja in Sao Paulo state.
WS Onix is the sixth and final tug in a series that also includes WS Rosalvo and WS Dorado.
New tugs delivered to Port of Saint-Malo in France
French shipbuilder Piriou delivered two new tugs in a series to the Port of Saint-Malo in the Brittany region of France on Monday, September 23. Solidor and Cite D'Aleth were built in Piriou's Vietnam facilities and were transported to France via heavy-lift vessel.