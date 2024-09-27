Brazil's Wilson Sons places new escort tug in service
Brazilian towage company Wilson Sons has expanded its fleet of escort tugs with the completion of a new vessel by its own shipbuilding arm in Guaruja in Sao Paulo state.
WS Onix is the sixth and final tug in a series that also includes WS Rosalvo and WS Dorado. Like its sisters, the new tug measures 24 by 13 metres and is powered by two box- and keel-cooled Caterpillar 3516 2,525kW diesel engines that drive Kongsberg Maritime azimuthing thrusters housing 3,000mm fixed-pitch propellers. The propulsion system delivers a bollard pull of 90 tonnes and a speed of 11 knots.
The vessel's layout emphasises safety. The exterior deck has no obstructions due to the escort winch being installed flush within the deck to minimise corrosion and water buildup.
The wheelhouse windows are made of high impact-resistant safety glass but are large enough to ensure there are no blind spots. The mast is foldable for ease of maintenance.
The tug is also capable of firefighting thanks to the installation of a Fifi1 pump with a flow rate of 2,400 cubic metres per hour.
WS Onix will be operated out of the Port of Santos in São Paulo state.